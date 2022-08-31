Two Omahans will play at Memorial Stadium for first time — against Nebraska

When Kason Kelley looks into the Memorial Stadium stands this Saturday, he’ll see members of his family donning custom shirts full of both red and green.

No, it’s not Christmas. Instead, a homecoming of sorts. Kelley, a Millard North grad, is one of four Nebraska high school graduates on the North Dakota roster and one of two who will make the trip to Lincoln to face their home-state Huskers this Saturday.

“Honestly, this is a huge blessing and something I never thought I'd be able to do,” Kelley said. “To go out there and play Nebraska and have basically my entire family there supporting me, it’ll be amazing.”

Alongside Kelley on the North Dakota defense is Omaha Creighton Prep product Marcus Vaughn-Jones. Like Kelley, the senior linebacker has had Sept. 3, 2022, circled on the calendar for quite some time.

“It's gonna mean the world to me,” Vaughn-Jones said. “When I committed to the University of North Dakota I knew that my redshirt senior year we’d be playing at Nebraska. So this game has been circled on my calendar all four years I've been here. It almost doesn’t even feel real and it’s probably not gonna feel real to me until I'm on that field Saturday.”

Although both have attended camps and been on the field, neither has played a game on the Tom Osborne Field turf before. They’ve both attended their share of Nebraska games over the years as well and know the tradition and atmosphere that exists on a gameday in Lincoln.

Vaughn-Jones grew up a Husker fan going to games with his uncle. He also fell one game short of playing at Memorial Stadium as Prep lost in the 2017 Class A semifinals to Kearney. The latter has only added to the anticipation for this Saturday.

“State is played (at Memorial Stadium) and that was supposed to be my first time playing there,” he said. “And I remember watching Kearney and Omaha North playing there my senior year and it always fueled me. I just kept thinking I’ll be on that field one day and now it’s finally here.”

And both know special of an opportunity it is.

“I feel like every kid growing up in Omaha wants to play on that field at some point in their life,” Kelley said. “Husker fans are everywhere and it's very prevalent around there. So it's just a really cool opportunity that not a lot of people get.”

The word opportunity has been a common theme around the North Dakota program this week. Especially for an FCS team that typically doesn’t get to play in this type of environment or this exposure.

North Dakota has played Nebraska just once in program history — a 33-0 loss in 1961 — and UND last traveled to a Big Ten opponent in 1976.

“We've been looking forward to this and this is huge for our program,” Kelley said. “Every year we have a game against an FBS team and it just so happens I’ll end up going back home for one of them.

“I guess it was just meant to be. But it’s a great opportunity for us to get our name out there and show people what we can really do.”

Vaughn-Jones added: “I mean, Memorial Stadium is better than most NFL stadiums. It seats 90,000 and sells out every game and it’s one of the best places to play football in the world. So it’ll be really special to play there.

“And with all of the tradition on top of that and growing up going to games ... I was always in the crowd and now I’m finally gonna be out on the field experiencing it. It’s a dream come true.”

Although Kelley followed in his dad’s footsteps as a Notre Dame fan, he still has many childhood memories from watching Nebraska games in Lincoln. Kelley said he always loved the atmosphere and energy, but now he’ll find himself on the opposing sideline.

However, the hardest part might come off the field. Both are expecting a convoy of friends and family, some of which will likely even be rooting for the Huskers. And even as the nerves mount and the texts and ticket requests continue to pour in, both are trying not to think too much.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to get my job on and just take it like any other game and any other opponent,” Kelley said. “My preparation hasn't changed and I’ve just tried to block out all that extra noise as best I can.”

Yes, it is just another opponent at the end of the day. But it’ll be a special one for this pair of Fighting Hawks.