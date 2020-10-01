'Ultra important' offensive line depth comes into focus for Huskers

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin has a good idea who his starting blockers will be in three weeks for the season opener at Ohio State. Still, the practices between now and then are critical as the Huskers learn exactly who they can count on in the trenches.

Austin was straightforward about what his first five look like two days into the full-contact portion of the abbreviated fall camp. They are, from left to right: senior Brenden Jaimes, senior Boe Wilson, sophomore Cam Jurgens, senior Matt Farniok and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart.

That lineup is hardly a surprise — all but Benhart started every game last year and coaches had already indicated they planned to move Farniok from right tackle to right guard, making room for the up-and-coming Benhart.

But the next few weeks will be “ultra important” as NU hammers down its depth chart behind those five, Austin said. With the team transitioning to full pads Wednesday, now is the time to fully evaluate the physical part of everyone’s game.

“How much depth can you build?” Austin said. “It’s about depth.”

That’s especially true in a season where a positive test for COVID-19 will keep a player out for at least 21 days and where Big Ten teams will attempt to play nine games in nine weeks.