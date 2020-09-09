Uncertain season puts players' post-Husker lives on hold

Gaylord, who will be 24 in December, has no guarantee of playing time. The lineman from Baldwin City, Kansas, has appeared in 33 career games but was trending toward a backup spot at right tackle, aiming to at least add helpful depth.

“He wanted (that extra year of eligibility) more than anything," Jaimes said. "That dude loves this program. He loves football, and that's why he does it. He's an inspiration to all of us.”

Gaylord graduated last December. Others who already have their degrees are defensive backs Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, outside linebacker JoJo Domann, O-lineman Matt Farniok, tight end Jack Stoll and defensive linemen Ben Stille and Damion Daniels. Daniels, a junior, is the only non-senior of the bunch. Most or all are likely to be starters when action resumes.

Stille said in March his biggest responsibility this season is to guide and mentor those who will take over after he moves on.

“It goes fast for sure, seems like I was just a freshman,” Stille said. “I definitely feel a lot of responsibility to bring a lot of those young guys along.”