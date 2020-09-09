Uncertain season puts players' post-Husker lives on hold

Brenden Jaimes could be on an NFL roster right now, beginning his professional career at 21 years old and getting paid to play football.
Instead, the senior decided last winter to return for a fourth season as Nebraska’s starting left tackle. This wasn’t about improving his draft stock. He wanted to be a leader, earn a bowl game and finish his Husker career strong. He wanted to help develop younger players behind him as a mechanic to the program’s storied “Pipeline” of linemen that hasn’t produced much in recent years.
“He’s coming back with a purpose,” NU offensive line coach Greg Austin said in March, a few days before spring practices across college football shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The bottom standard is playing well and being a productive player. But he came back and that speaks to the program and what we’re trying to build along the front.”
Jaimes isn’t the only one to put his post-Husker life on hold for one more season that now appears uncertain at best. Nine players, including seven senior starters, have already graduated. Another senior, Christian Gaylord, received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA in February and dedicated his sixth season to his father, Scott, who died in a multi-vehicle crash last year.
Gaylord, who will be 24 in December, has no guarantee of playing time. The lineman from Baldwin City, Kansas, has appeared in 33 career games but was trending toward a backup spot at right tackle, aiming to at least add helpful depth.
“He wanted (that extra year of eligibility) more than anything," Jaimes said. "That dude loves this program. He loves football, and that's why he does it. He's an inspiration to all of us.”
Gaylord graduated last December. Others who already have their degrees are defensive backs Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, outside linebacker JoJo Domann, O-lineman Matt Farniok, tight end Jack Stoll and defensive linemen Ben Stille and Damion Daniels. Daniels, a junior, is the only non-senior of the bunch. Most or all are likely to be starters when action resumes.
Stille said in March his biggest responsibility this season is to guide and mentor those who will take over after he moves on.
“It goes fast for sure, seems like I was just a freshman,” Stille said. “I definitely feel a lot of responsibility to bring a lot of those young guys along.”
Nebraska has 13 scholarship seniors, each with extensive on-field experience and many who are multi-year starters. Those who have yet to graduate are running back Dedrick Mills, offensive lineman Boe Wilson and inside linebackers Collin Miller and Will Honas.
Unlike some rosters across college football, Nebraska’s features many upperclassmen who are good enough to play major roles but are not established as likely NFL draft picks. Most could conceivably take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA and return for the 2021 fall season regardless of what happens this winter/spring. Jaimes (NU’s most projectable senior) and Mills (538 career college carries) are among those who could be more inclined to move on to professional football..
A strong campaign — or even the absence of a season altogether — could prompt multiple NU juniors to leave for next year’s NFL draft and shorten their college careers. Among the candidates are quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Travis Vokolek and receiver Omar Manning.
Nebraska has five senior walk-ons whose football plans are disrupted as well. Three transferred in specifically for the chance to play in 2020 in kicker Connor Culp (LSU), tight end Jared Bubak (Arizona State) and receiver Levi Falck (South Dakota). Receiver Ty Chaffin is in his fifth year with the Huskers and has appeared in one career game. Tight end Brian Perez is also a prospect from the 2016 class who previously played at Iowa Western.
