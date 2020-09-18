Under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, Larry Frost became a Husker champion

The following is an excerpt from The World-Herald book "Frost: A Husker's Journey Home," which detailed Scott Frost's path to becoming Nebraska's football coach. This section follows his father, Larry Frost, and his own path to playing for Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. Larry Frost died Sept. 16 at the age of 73.
* * *
Larry Frost’s little cousin followed him everywhere on the farm. To the yard, where they played baseball and softball. To the second floor of the barn, where Larry had built a basketball court.
The only place Doug Parrott had a chance to beat Larry was in the living room playing electric football. Or so he thought.
You remember the game? Line up your plastic little football figures on a metal gridiron. Flip the switch and let the vibration move the players across the board, hopefully in the right direction.
Larry, maybe 10 years old, was drubbing his 6-year-old cousin one day when Doug’s dad intervened. Dangit, can you let him win just once?
On the next play, Larry lined up all his blockers on one side of the board, leaving just a runner behind the center. They flipped the switch, the board started buzzing and the sea of defenders parted.
“Somehow he got through all of my guys and scored a touchdown,” Parrott said.
That was Larry. So good he didn’t have to try. Of course, he always tried.
Larry’s ancestors first settled the area west of Lincoln in 1869, two years after Nebraska earned statehood. By the 1920s, his maternal grandfather, a carpenter and future mayor, built the family house on Exeter Street in Malcolm, where bats swooped down from the catalpa trees.
Larry’s mom, Opal, grew up watching farmers herd cattle into the town stockyards. She gathered with friends on summer Saturday nights to watch movies on the projector screen that hung from the shady side of the community hall. She caught magic shows at Joe Woodard's garage and avoided the traveling gypsies.
Lawrence, better known as “Top,” was three years younger. His parents helped start the dairy in Woodlawn, a little outpost on Highway 34. Top served in World War II and fought in Europe — Scott wore grandpa’s dog tags at his wedding in 2016.
Top was a big guy and a socialite. He frequented the Malcolm pool hall. He hosted weiner roasts at the farm. He volunteered on the fire department. He was a natural seed corn salesman.
In 1947, Top and Opal’s only child arrived with an unfortunate surprise. A cleft palate that eventually caused a speech impediment.
Larry kept to himself as a kid, but his legs never stopped moving. The farm was home base — his dad managed the dairy during Larry’s early years — and the youngest Frost was active in everything from 4-H to the Lincoln Police Department’s midget football league.
He nearly chose Lincoln High, but his roots were in Malcolm. In high school, he was “one of those natural leaders,” Stan Schulz said. Active in National Honor Society, Student Council, one-act plays, vocal music and speech — he received a superior rating for “Discussion” his 11th grade year.
For all his success — let’s not forget homecoming king — Larry kept a level head and a clear priority.
“It was sports, sports, sports,” said Russ Schmersal, Malcolm class of ’66.
He scored 41 points in a basketball game against Bennet — Malcolm put up 108. He broke track and field school records in the 100-yard dash (10.0), 220 (22.5), broad jump (20-11 1/2), triple jump (37-3 1/2), shot put (47-1) and discus (147-0).
“I’d always seeing him do the quarter mile, the 220 and the 100,” Schmersal said. “Then we go to a track meet and he’s throwing the discus and shot put. I couldn’t figure out what he’s doing. I’d never seen him do that before. Oh, he said, when I get done, I go home and practice.”
Then there was football, where he was often the fastest and strongest player on the field.
“When he was carrying the ball, it was like a freight train,” Schmersal said. “I tackled him one time in practice. Jeepers, I was looking out the ear hole of my helmet. My chin was scuffed up.”
“It was almost painful to watch how much bigger, stronger, faster than he was in those kids in 8-man football,” said Parrott, Larry’s cousin.
In the fall of ’64, word of Larry’s exploits got back to Lincoln. That’s when Tom Osborne showed up.
* * *
The red-headed receivers coach got the recruiting assignment in the fall of 1964, just as Nebraska football was surging to a 9-0 start.
There’s a kid in Malcolm I want you to go watch, Bob Devaney told him.
So Tom Osborne, 27 years old, rolled up Highway 34 on a Friday night in search of a record-breaking, eight-man standout.
Larry Frost didn’t need a sales pitch. His dad, Top, was a true believer in Nebraska football. He’d purchased season tickets in 1947 when he returned from the war and stood by the Huskers during the lowly ’50s. Larry wanted to be a Husker even before he attended his first day at Woodlawn schoolhouse.
By ’64, he was making a mockery of Class D. His statistics were almost comical: 1,917 rushing yards on just 144 carries, an average of 13.3 per rush. He busted off runs of 78, 76 and 75 yards, pretty good for an 80-yard field. Twice he scored seven touchdowns in a game. He finished the season with 41.
When Osborne arrived at the Malcolm field that night in 1964, he hadn’t seen many eight-man football games. Nor many Larry Frosts.
“He carried the ball six times and he scored six touchdowns,” Osborne said.
Osborne didn’t need to twist Bob Devaney’s arm to offer the kid a scholarship. And Frost didn’t waste any time saying yes. He was so committed that he didn’t bother taking free recruiting visits to other Big Eight schools.
Frost’s publicity grew the next spring during track season. On April 12, 1965, he appeared in The World-Herald in Gregg McBride’s column, next to a report from The Masters, where Jack Nicklaus had just shattered the scoring record at 17-under.
Larry Frost of Malcolm is the best big boy rolling over the Nebraska high school cinders this spring, McBride wrote.
In the span of an hour at the Midland Relays, Frost covered 100 yards in 10.2 seconds, ran the 440 in 52.1, broad jumped 20-11 1/2, heaved the shot put 45-9 1/2 and the discus 137-11.
Somehow he won none of those events at the state meet, getting clipped in the 100 for the third straight year.
“Oh, he was madder than a hornet,” Parrott said.
(Larry forgave himself; for years he teased his son, Scott, that he owned a faster 100 time.)
Frost was still a small-town mystery until Aug. 22, 1965. That’s when he broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run at the Shrine Bowl, the only score of the game.
From that day's World-Herald:
“You could tell he was Class D when we started, but can he run!”
“That’s how Quarterback Bob Scott of Lincoln Northeast described Malcolm farm boy Larry Frost, the first graduate of eight-man football to be a key performer in Shrine Bowl history.
Halfback Frost, the game’s leading rusher with 115 yards in seven carries, scored the only touchdown on a 74-yard run. …
“I’ll tell you this, he was out to practice (at their Doane College camp in Crete the previous two weeks) at least a half-hour sooner than the rest of the players,” said Scott.
Larry Frost was ready for college football at Memorial Stadium. Or so he thought.
* * *
Nebraska didn’t have video boards, but it had a Tunnel Walk.
Once Bob Devaney finished his pre-game pep talk, the Huskers filed out of Schulte Fieldhouse — they would've run through the brick wall had coach asked them. They tapped their lucky horseshoe, reached the north end zone and absorbed the Memorial Stadium cheers. Behold another sellout crowd of 65,000-plus.
It was more than Larry Frost’s stomach could handle. He made a beeline to the sideline and vomited in the trash can. Not one game. Not two games. Every game.
“Sometimes it took him a little while,” teammate Bill Bomberger said. “So we’d form a line around him so that the people in the stands didn’t have to see it. We gave out a big cheer when Larry finally tossed his cookies. We knew we were ready to go.”
Frost had his skeptics when he came to Lincoln in 1965. The jump from eight-man football to the Big Eight was broader than he imagined. For four years, Larry struggled, bouncing from halfback to flanker to linebacker to tight end. Nothing fit quite right.
He didn’t complain, sticking to his quiet ways. “Larry was about the nicest guy we ever had,” Bomberger said. But it looked like he might end his career without making an impact.
Then came 1969. Frost was married, mature and motivated. He spent the summer catching balls from Carol. Thanks to Osborne, he finally had a position.
The Huskers had gone 6-4 in ’67 and again in ’68. The latter season ended with a 47-0 blowout loss at Oklahoma on national TV, the worst defeat of Devaney’s career.
Back home that winter, Osborne said, “there was a fair amount of heat.”
Devaney didn’t just hope for a rebound. He made it happen, asking his play-caller to modernize the stagnant Husker offense. Osborne did his research and shelved the unbalanced line and full-house backfield in exchange for an I-formation attack with spread concepts.
The addition of Jerry Tagge, Van Brownson, Jeff Kinney and Bob Newton helped. So did the incorporation of a senior wingback whom Osborne recruited five years earlier in Malcolm. Frost could block like a tight end, catch like a receiver and run like an I-back. Osborne utilized all of those skills.
The offense took off. Following a 2-2 start, Nebraska won seven straight, including a 44-14 drubbing of Oklahoma in Norman.
“I don’t think I ever saw Bob happier,” receiver Guy Ingles said, “even after the Orange Bowl win the next year.”
Ingles and others credit the '69 seniors for paving the way for the ’70 national championship season. Truth is, the Huskers were playing as well as anyone in the country by the end of ’69.
They finished their careers in El Paso, Texas — not quite as exotic as Miami — where they crushed the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sun Bowl, 45-6.
Frost, from the Rodeway Inn where the Huskers stayed that week, reflected on a career that didn’t start as he planned.
“When I enrolled at Nebraska, I probably thought — like most guys, I suppose — that I was going to set the world on fire.
“And there were times when I wished I had gone to a smaller school where I would have had the opportunity to play more.
“I would have to say without question or doubt that this year has made up for it all. Playing first string for a Big Eight championship team at Nebraska is all I ever could have dreamed. I wouldn’t trade it for four years of All-America at a smaller school.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!