Under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, Larry Frost became a Husker champion

Nebraska didn’t have video boards, but it had a Tunnel Walk.

Once Bob Devaney finished his pre-game pep talk, the Huskers filed out of Schulte Fieldhouse — they would've run through the brick wall had coach asked them. They tapped their lucky horseshoe, reached the north end zone and absorbed the Memorial Stadium cheers. Behold another sellout crowd of 65,000-plus.

It was more than Larry Frost’s stomach could handle. He made a beeline to the sideline and vomited in the trash can. Not one game. Not two games. Every game.

“Sometimes it took him a little while,” teammate Bill Bomberger said. “So we’d form a line around him so that the people in the stands didn’t have to see it. We gave out a big cheer when Larry finally tossed his cookies. We knew we were ready to go.”

Frost had his skeptics when he came to Lincoln in 1965. The jump from eight-man football to the Big Eight was broader than he imagined. For four years, Larry struggled, bouncing from halfback to flanker to linebacker to tight end. Nothing fit quite right.

He didn’t complain, sticking to his quiet ways. “Larry was about the nicest guy we ever had,” Bomberger said. But it looked like he might end his career without making an impact.