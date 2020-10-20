Up-Tempo Tuesday: 4 quick thoughts from interviews with Husker assistants, players

Vokolek, a Rutgers transfer, has had to work on his blocking since arriving at Nebraska. He didn't do a lot of it in Piscataway. But Vokolek was brought here because he's a good pass catcher and can be a big, athletic target in the middle of the field.

"I hope we're a big factor, and the quarterbacks utilize us and our size, and we take advantage of that," Vokolek said.

3. Mike Dawson has his work cut out for him. Nebraska's new outside linebackers coach has one proven player — senior JoJo Domann — in his top six. The others in that lead group are juniors Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne, sophomores Garrett Nelson and Niko Cooper, and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich.

Henrich, whom coaches have raved about, is moving from inside linebacker. Payne is moving from defensive end and Cooper is fresh from junior college. It may eventually be a terrific group, but other than Domann, it'll take some lumps. NU may play more nickel — with a fifth defensive back — as a result.