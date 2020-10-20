Up-Tempo Tuesday: 4 quick thoughts from interviews with Husker assistants, players

Often times, reporters — and their readers — can learn a little extra from talking to assistants and players than they do the head coach. This season the Husker assistant coaches will be chatting on Tuesdays. Here are some quick thoughts from their interviews.
1. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is bullish on a revamped defensive line. While all three of NU's 2019 defensive line starters are currently on NFL rosters, the Huskers haven't shown much worry over replacing Darrion Daniels and the Davis twins.
There's enough left over — Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas — to blend experience with the relatively new guys NU is excited about. Nebraska had to win recruiting battles to land Ty Robinson, Keem Green and Casey Rogers, and believes it has a good, physical option in 6-foot-6, 330-pound Jordon Riley. A physical, aggressive defensive line is key to a good 3-4 scheme, and Chinander believes he has one.
"I feel really good about what they can do," Chinander said, recognizing the challenge of Ohio State's offense. "They've got to hit somebody in the mouth right away and feel the tempo of the ball game."
2. Tight end Travis Vokolek is a new pass-catching option fans and media may have forgotten about in the last few months, but he'll be a factor — especially in the red zone.
"We're going to be using our tight ends pretty significantly," Vokolek said. "We're going to be leaders."
Vokolek, a Rutgers transfer, has had to work on his blocking since arriving at Nebraska. He didn't do a lot of it in Piscataway. But Vokolek was brought here because he's a good pass catcher and can be a big, athletic target in the middle of the field.
"I hope we're a big factor, and the quarterbacks utilize us and our size, and we take advantage of that," Vokolek said.
3. Mike Dawson has his work cut out for him. Nebraska's new outside linebackers coach has one proven player — senior JoJo Domann — in his top six. The others in that lead group are juniors Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne, sophomores Garrett Nelson and Niko Cooper, and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich.
Henrich, whom coaches have raved about, is moving from inside linebacker. Payne is moving from defensive end and Cooper is fresh from junior college. It may eventually be a terrific group, but other than Domann, it'll take some lumps. NU may play more nickel — with a fifth defensive back — as a result.
"It's a younger group, but the reality of it is you don't have time to be young," Dawson said. "It's live bullets, it counts, you'd better get in there and we need to execute. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us that we haven't done it. Everybody's got a level playing field, everybody's dealing with the same time restrictions that we have in a global pandemic."
Give Dawson time. He's a technician and will get players doing the right things. But it'll take learning from mistakes.
4. Ronald Thompkins has overcome two torn knee ligaments and multiple years of rehabilitation to put himself in position to play at Nebraska. Thompkins was a blue-chip recruit out of the Atlanta area before his second knee injury.
NU running backs coach Ryan Held called Thompkins a "five-tool player."
"He's a slasher," Held said. "He's got the ability to make cuts. He's got tremendous hands. He can really catch the ball out of the backfield. He's one of the better guys on our team catching the football. He gives us a nice five-tool player who can do a lot of different things. But, again, this is going to be his first action in a very long time."
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thompkins will need time — just as Dedrick Mills did — to learn where the inside and outside zone runs hit in games. Mills got considerably better at those runs over the second half of last season.
