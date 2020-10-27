Up-Tempo Tuesday: Sam McKewon's takes on Omar Manning, middle linebackers and more

Time again for up-tempo Tuesday, where I offer three takes on the Tuesday press conferences with Husker coordinators, assistant coaches and players:
1. Omar Manning is on everyone’s mind, including offensive coordinator Matt Lubick's. When a coach brings up a player essentially unprompted, as Lubick did Tuesday with Manning, you know there’s a sense of urgency to see him on the field.
“He’s explosive, he brings some size to the table,” Lubick said of the 6-foot-4 receiver. “He’s definitely our biggest receiver, I think right now he’s 215, 220, he has some strong hands, he’s physical. He has a lot of good skill sets.”
The key now, Lubick said, is getting Manning healthy — he’s only recently gotten back on the practice field — and “confident,” which means he needs to know his assignments. In NU’s no-huddle offense, receivers do not run on and off the field play after play. Lubick and Scott Frost want receivers to rip off four to six plays in a row, executing all of them at full speed and at a high level. The inability to do that has kept some players off the field.
Lubick’s openness about Nebraska’s need to take more shots downfield also underlines Manning’s value since a guy his size running a post route is a lot harder to cover. The Huskers need a receiver who can leap over double coverage. They recruited Manning to do that, and he needs to show up. The urgency to get him ready is clear.
2. Of course it matters that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is out for 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19. He won’t play against the Huskers. His backup — third-stringer Chase Wolf — may not either.
But even if the Badgers are down to their No. 4 or No. 5 quarterback, Wisconsin can run the ball. Wisconsin will run the ball. And Nebraska, for many years, has not stopped Wisconsin.
“If we can’t stop the run, there’s no reason for them to stop running the ball,” NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said.
Bingo. Wisconsin has a seven-game winning streak against Nebraska. In those seven games, the Badgers have averaged 361.86 rushing yards. That stat is inescapable, and includes a lot of different running backs, tight ends and offensive linemen. The Huskers would waste their time thinking too much about the Badger quarterbacks. Stopping the Wisconsin run is a little like killing the head of the snake.
“We’re ready to bang some heads and get dirty in the trenches,” defensive end Casey Rogers said.
The one key twist with the Badgers is Garrett Groshek. The Wisconsin senior running back was a star high school quarterback, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander noted that Groshek has been used as the passer any time Wisconsin tried a double-pass play in recent years.
If Groshek goes to Wildcat quarterback, he’d present a look Wisconsin rarely chooses to show. NU has planned for it.
“I’m not in their meetings, but I would assume they’d at least try to make Groshek the quarterback (at times) to give him some zone read stuff and/or build some true quarterback runs with him, so we’re definitely getting ready for that,” Chinander said.
Nebraska’s quarterback run game — rather prolific with Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey — should give the Huskers a nice look in preparation. Of course, a Wildcat system behind Wisconsin’s offensive line is a little tougher than the usual offensive line.
3. The Husker middle linebackers could use one more guy in their rotation. But let’s be clear: Collin Miller and Will Honas make a very good pair — perhaps the best in some time — and played well against Ohio State.
Chinander confirmed that Tuesday when he said Miller played his best game as a Husker and said both he and Honas look comfortable in that role.
“Collin Miller and Will Honas are starting to, as we say, ‘cut it loose’ a little bit,” Chinander said. “They feel free. Like Coach Frost says, ‘desire to excel, no fear of failure,’ they know where they’re supposed to fit, they know their assignment, and they’re just playing free right now. I think they’re going to continue to cut it loose as they get through this season.”
Nebraska wants one more guy for that rotation, and hopefully this week it’s Luke Reimer, who missed the season opener against Ohio State with a leg injury.
The linebackers as a whole played better than expected against the Buckeyes. The physicality was there, assignments were decent, they hustled. The Big Ten season is nine games, though, and we’ll see if they hold up physically in subsequent rounds of the fight.