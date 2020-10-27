Up-Tempo Tuesday: Sam McKewon's takes on Omar Manning, middle linebackers and more

Time again for up-tempo Tuesday, where I offer three takes on the Tuesday press conferences with Husker coordinators, assistant coaches and players:

1. Omar Manning is on everyone’s mind, including offensive coordinator Matt Lubick's. When a coach brings up a player essentially unprompted, as Lubick did Tuesday with Manning, you know there’s a sense of urgency to see him on the field.

“He’s explosive, he brings some size to the table,” Lubick said of the 6-foot-4 receiver. “He’s definitely our biggest receiver, I think right now he’s 215, 220, he has some strong hands, he’s physical. He has a lot of good skill sets.”

The key now, Lubick said, is getting Manning healthy — he’s only recently gotten back on the practice field — and “confident,” which means he needs to know his assignments. In NU’s no-huddle offense, receivers do not run on and off the field play after play. Lubick and Scott Frost want receivers to rip off four to six plays in a row, executing all of them at full speed and at a high level. The inability to do that has kept some players off the field.