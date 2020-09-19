USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Southern California was very concerned about Nebraska, though the Trojans were ranked third in the country coming off a 42-21 victory at Alabama — a loss that convinced Bear Bryant he needed to integrate his team — and were nearly a two-touchdown favorite over a team it beat 31-21 a year earlier in Lincoln.
Coach John McKay told Los Angeles Times beat writers that he considered the No. 9 Cornhuskers “as physical a team” as USC had faced, including Notre Dame. “In some positions they’re bigger than we are. This will be a game where we’ll have to out-quick them, too.”
His 1969 team had been dubbed the Cardiac Kids after it won three times in a 10-0-1 season by a total of nine points. Hence the Times’ lede for the 21-21 tie:
“Did anybody say the Cardiac Kids have graduated?
Well, it seems they’ve re-enrolled at USC.
They wrestled to a 21-21 draw with Nebraska’s aroused Cornhuskers Saturday night in a football game that kept everybody clinging to his seat — and his heart — until the final second.
It ended dramatically, with a Jimmy Jones pass traveling half the length of the Coliseum field and glancing off the fingers of a leaping Sam Dickerson amid three defenders who were draped all over him at the goal line.
The scenario was right out of 1969, a year when the Trojans were pulling out 11th-hour victories with the Jones-to-Dickerson bomb.
But if this particular last-gasp play missed, the Trojans did not fail to keep their unbeaten string of 23 regular-season games alive.””
They had to play catch-up all night against the tough, physical Cornhuskers.”
A day later, Times columnist John Hall wrote:
“A stranger entering the (locker room) would not have had trouble guessing what had just taken place. Clearly, the Trojans had lost by a bundle, maybe a dozen points, maybe the end of the world, certainly a disgrace.
Hardly. The way this one unfolded, USC was fortunate to go home with a tie.
But a tie with this particular Nebraska team on this particular night was no setback. This is a very good team, one of Bob Devaney’s best, and the deadlock in the second game of the season shouldn’t be damaging to either in long range national rankings.”
Hall was correct for NU. USC, not so much. The Trojans won their next two, but lost three of their next four in the Pacific-8 and needed a 38-28 win over Notre Dame to finish 6-4-1 and ranked 15th in the final AP poll.
