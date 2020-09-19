USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

Southern California was very concerned about Nebraska, though the Trojans were ranked third in the country coming off a 42-21 victory at Alabama — a loss that convinced Bear Bryant he needed to integrate his team — and were nearly a two-touchdown favorite over a team it beat 31-21 a year earlier in Lincoln.

Coach John McKay told Los Angeles Times beat writers that he considered the No. 9 Cornhuskers “as physical a team” as USC had faced, including Notre Dame. “In some positions they’re bigger than we are. This will be a game where we’ll have to out-quick them, too.”

His 1969 team had been dubbed the Cardiac Kids after it won three times in a 10-0-1 season by a total of nine points. Hence the Times’ lede for the 21-21 tie: