USC transfer RB Markese Stepp commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has added an offensive skill player through the transfer portal for a second time in as many days.

Former USC running back and four-star prospect Markese Stepp announced Tuesday he will be joining Nebraska. The 6-foot, 235-pound power runner ran for 165 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns this season.

Stepp, a redshirt sophomore, joins a Nebraska running backs room that may or may not include senior incumbent Dedrick Mills and a host of unproven scholarship underclassmen.​

