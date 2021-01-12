 Skip to main content
USC transfer RB Markese Stepp commits to Nebraska
FOOTBALL

USC transfer RB Markese Stepp commits to Nebraska

Markese Stepp

Markese Stepp ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in five games for USC in 2020.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska has added an offensive skill player through the transfer portal for a second time in as many days.

Former USC running back and four-star prospect Markese Stepp announced Tuesday he will be joining Nebraska. The 6-foot, 235-pound power runner ran for 165 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns this season.

Stepp, a redshirt sophomore, joins a Nebraska running backs room that may or may not include senior incumbent Dedrick Mills and a host of unproven scholarship underclassmen.​

