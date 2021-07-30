Veteran Huskers see plenty to work on a month ahead of season opener

LINCOLN — JoJo Domann’s mind races. The man with as much experience as anyone on the football roster also has the most questions about what the next month has in store.

This may be the sixth fall camp for Nebraska’s outside linebacker — he turned 24 this week — but the August unknowns tug at him most as the team begins preparations for its season opener at Illinois and beyond. A defense returning nine starters tickles his imagination more for its potential than what it was in 2020.

What will be the Blackshirts’ niche? What defensive schemes will they be best at executing? What weaknesses may need to be addressed?

“This isn’t a time to be complacent,” Domann said. “That’s not what we’re looking to do.”

Familiar lineups will roll out across college football more than usual this year following a pandemic season that didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility. The Huskers are a clear example of that run-it-back theme — they return their top eight tacklers, the majority of their offensive line and a quarterback entering his fourth year as starter. They have established veterans at tight end and the reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year too.

What, then, do Nebraska players hope to work on with another full month before games? Quite a bit, as it turns out.