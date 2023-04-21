Check out former Nebraska football coach Frank Solich's full press conference as he makes his return to Memorial Stadium at the 2023 Huskers spring game.
Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis as Nebraska prepares for the Red vs. White game.
In a spring camp blending new and old school, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has embraced a throwback approach for Saturday's spring game.
