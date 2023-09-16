 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's victory over Northern Illinois

Check out coach Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska football's win over Northern Illinois.

Then scroll down for more coverage from Nebraska's game.

Sam McKewon, with the Omaha World-Herald, breaks down the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Nebraska won the game 35-11.

Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg's full press conference after win over Northern Illinois

Nebraska's Nebraska's Quinton Newsome's full press conference after win over Northern Illinois

Nebraska's Thomas Fidone's full press conference after win over Northern Illinois

Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher's full press conference after win over Northern Illinois
