Check out coach Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska football's open practice on Saturday.
Then scroll down for more analysis from the Huskers' first live scrimmage of the 2023 spring camp.
Sam McKewon, with the Omaha World-Herald, breaks down what Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule had to say after a spring football practice in Lincoln on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Photos: Nebraska spring practice March 28th
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule talks to the media during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska Director of Football Relations CJ Cavazos walks outside during practice on Tuesday.
From left: Nebraska's Nick Henrich, Casey Thompson and Logan Smothers workout in yellow jerseys on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher stretches with his team during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska players run outside of the Hawks Center during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers, right, prepares to simulate a snap to fellow quarterback Casey Thompson during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Javin Wright, right, pulls on Dwight Bootle II during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. pulls a weight during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Jake Appleget practices on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Elliott Brown runs with the ball during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher and the rest of the team stretches during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims practices on Tuesday.
Nebraska's AJ Rollins wears a gray jersey during practice on Tuesday. Grey means they could practice with offense or the defense.
Nebraska's Brodie Tagaloa stretches during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska punter Brian Buschini warms up during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Jeff Sims speaks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran speaks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson speaks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates heads outside during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska players run outside of the Hawks Center during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Kai Wallin practices on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili practices on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Arik Gilbert practices on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Marcus Washington catches a pass during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Marcus Washington runs during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek works with his group during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Ben Scott holds a football during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Kaine Williams runs during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Grant Buda runs during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Omar Brown waits to run a drill on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Blake Closman waits for a drill on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann prepares to run a drill on Tuesday.
Nebraska's John Bullock runs during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant prepares to run a route during practice on Tuesday.
Nebraska's Janiran Bonner prepares to run a route on Tuesday.
