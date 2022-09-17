Video: Mickey Joseph's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to No. 6 Oklahoma

Check out coach Mickey Joseph's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
Then scroll down for more interviews and coverage from the game.
Video: Nebraska football press conference after Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Travis Vokolek: 'It's not on (Mickey Joseph), we're the players'
Nick Henrich: 'I don't want to point fingers, but it's on all of us at this point'
Myles Farmer: 'We got to make the tackle, that's it, we just got to make the tackle'
Full Mickey Joseph press conference following loss to Oklahoma
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction after Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Photos: Nebraska takes on Oklahoma
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!