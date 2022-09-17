 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical
FOOTBALL

Video: Mickey Joseph's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to No. 6 Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0

Mickey Jospeh, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Check out coach Mickey Joseph's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.

Then scroll down for more interviews and coverage from the game.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert