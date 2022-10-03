Video: Mickey Joseph's full press conference, Oct. 3

Check out Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph's full press conference after the Huskers' practice on Monday.
Then scroll down for more coverage from today.
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Oct. 3
Casey Thompson: "I don't want to be out of the game if I'm healthy enough to play"
Casey Thompson on challenging the offensive line
Tom Shatel's Press Pass: How Wisconsin complicates Nebraska's coaching search
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
