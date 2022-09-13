Video: Mickey Joseph's full press conference, Sept. 13

Check out Mickey Joseph's full press conference after taking over as Nebraska football's interim head coach.
Then scroll down for more coverage from today.
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Sept. 13
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph "My No.1 focus is the players"
Tom Shatel's Press Pass: Reaction after Mickey Joseph first press conference as interim head coach
Mickey Joseph on speaking with Tom Osborne after becoming interim head coach
Mickey Joseph looks ahead to Oklahoma, first game as interim head coach
Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 13th
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
