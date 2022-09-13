 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video: Mickey Joseph's full press conference, Sept. 13

Mickey Jospeh, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Check out Mickey Joseph's full press conference after taking over as Nebraska football's interim head coach.

Then scroll down for more coverage from today.

