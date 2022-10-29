 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical
FOOTBALL

Video: Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's loss to Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Mickey Jospeh, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Illinois won the game 26-9.

Check out coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's loss to Illinois.

Husker football subscription promos

Take advantage of this offer today at Omaha.com/subscribe
0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert