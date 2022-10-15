Video: Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's loss to Purdue

Check out coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's loss to Purdue.
Then scroll down for more interviews and coverage from the game.
Video: Nebraska football press conference after Nebraska's loss to Purdue
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Purdue
Full Mickey Joseph press conference after loss to Purdue
Casey Thompson: "We all have to play better"
Ochaun Mathis on fighting through this season's hardships
Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue
