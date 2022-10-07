Video: Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's win over Rutgers

Check out coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's win over Rutgers.
Then scroll down for more interviews and coverage from the game.
Video: Nebraska football press conference after Huskers' win over Rutgers
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph press conference following win over Rutgers
Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction after Nebraska's win over Rutgers
Travis Vokolek: 'obviously we made some adjustments at halftime'
Garrett Nelson: 'that's fun football'
Casey Thompson: 'I knew our receivers were going to beat [the Rutgers defense]'
Myles Farmer: '[that interception] changed the whole flow of the game'
Photos: Nebraska football vs. Rutgers
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!