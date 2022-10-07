 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Video: Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's win over Rutgers

  • Updated
  • 0

Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.

Check out coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's win over Rutgers.

Then scroll down for more interviews and coverage from the game.

