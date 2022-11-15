 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VIDEO

Video: Mickey Joseph's press conference, Nov. 15

  • Updated
  • 0

Mickey Jospeh, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Check out Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after the Huskers' practice on Tuesday.

Then scroll down for more coverage from today.

Tom Shatel and Sam McKewon, with the Omaha World-Herald, break down Nebraska's chances against Wisconsin with the quarterback situation still unknown at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Garrett Nelson, a Nebraska football edge, speaks during a press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Travis Vokolek, a Nebraska football tight end, speaks during a press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Husker football subscription promos

Take advantage of this offer today at Omaha.com/subscribe
0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert