alert topical Video: Nebraska D-line coach Terrance Knighton and players following Huskers' practice Anna Reed Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 × Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton speaks following a spring football practice in Lincoln on Thursday.Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton speaks following a spring football practice in Lincoln on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out Nebraska football's press conference following the Huskers' practice on Thursday.Interviews include assistants Terrance Knighton and Evan Cooper, plus Omar Brown and MJ Sherman.Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper speaks following a spring football practice in Lincoln on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Nebraska's Omar Brown, a defensive back, speaks following a spring football practice in Lincoln on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Nebraska's MJ Sherman, a linebacker, speaks following a spring football practice in Lincoln on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Football Nebraska defense still mixing, matching and assessing possibilities in practice Evan Bland The 2023 Nebraska football schedule 0 Comments Tags College-sports Omaha.com Journalstar.com Journalism Tv Broadcasting American Football Sports Computer Science Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary Husker History Highlights - March 30, 2023 Episode 80 The Showdown: The 'organized chaos' of Nebraska football spring practice • Texts from columnists • The most breaking Husker news • Cutting-edge commentary • Husker history photo galleries Get started Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Anna Reed Photojournalist Author twitter Author email Follow Anna Reed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Terrance Knighton: 'We have a 'what's next?' mentality' Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton speaks following a spring football practice in Lincoln on Thursday.Nebraska defensive line coa… Watch Now: Related Video The world's richest tennis star wants to run her own tournament The ‘Grannies Soccer World Cup’ sees grandmas kick out stereotypes on the soccer field The ‘Grannies Soccer World Cup’ sees grandmas kick out stereotypes on the soccer field Matt Rhule's full news conference, 3.28 topical web only Matt Rhule's full news conference, 3.28 Tom Brady buys minority stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces Tom Brady buys minority stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces