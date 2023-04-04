Check out Nebraska football's press conference following the Huskers' practice on Tuesday.
Interviews include assistants Ed Foley and E.J. Barthel, plus Timmy Bleekrode and Brian Buschini.
Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability.
E.J. Barthel, the running back coach, speaks following a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Brian Buschini (18) speaks on changing his number to honor Brook Berringer following a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
Timmy Bleekrode (38) speaks following a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.Timmy Bleekrode (38) speaks following a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Brian Buschini (18) speaks following a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.Timmy Bleekrode (38) speaks following a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Tom Shatel and Sam McKewon, with the Omaha World-Herald, break down what they saw at Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Photos: Nebraska spring football practice
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr. (22), is bookended by MJ Sherman (48) and Chief Borders (14) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
AJ Rollins (86) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Matt Rhule talks to Jimari Butler (10) during a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ru'Quan Buckley (88) stretches during a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Turner Corcoran (69) faces Gunnar Gottula (77) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ed Foley, the special team coordinator, oversees a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Richard Torres (15) throws the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Kemp IV (15) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Appleget (83), from left, Cameron Lenhardt (91) and John Goodwin (46) watch during a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tommi Hill (31) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Donovan Raiola, the offensive line coach, oversees a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Parrott (61) faces Gunnar Gottula (77) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Syncere Safeeullah (44) and Ashton Hausmann (22) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Corey Campbell, the Husker strength and conditioning coach, oversees a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Evan Cooper, a secondary coach, talks to a player during a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rahmir Johnson (14) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony White, the Husker defensive coordinator, oversees a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Gifford (23) and Billy Kemp IV (15) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Matt Rhule oversees a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddy Prochazka (65) faces Gunnar Gottula (77) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Woche (19) throws the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
