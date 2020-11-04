 Skip to main content
Video: Nebraska football practice, Nov. 4
FOOTBALL

Video: Nebraska football practice, Nov. 4

Husker coaches met with reporters Wednesday in advance of their game at Northwestern. 

Nebraska assistants Erik Chinander, Greg Austin and Travis Fisher discussed the ongoing preparations for Northwestern, the Huskers' depth on the offensive line and on defense, how Nebraska will replace Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt in the first half against the Wildcats and more.

Check out their comments below, plus read our complete pregame coverage on Omaha.com/bigred.

