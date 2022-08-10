Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 10

Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Mickey Joseph, Mark Whipple and more.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp.
Video: Nebraska football's Wednesday press conference
Husker football 2022 fall practice
Mickey Joseph emphasizes that players need to play through nicks
Coach Mickey Joseph reminds Husker WR Marcus Washington of his own father
What we saw during Husker football's Memorial Stadium practice
Coach Mark Whipple on leadership and Turner Corcoran's return
Casey Thompson on his thumb injury and rehabilitation
Chubba Purdy on the competition for QB1
"Each day I’m taking a step forward," Offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka
Coach Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson talk 2-minute drills
Chubba Purdy and Casey Thompson on being leaders
Photos: Nebraska practices at Memorial Stadium
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!