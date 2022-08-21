Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on including, including interviews from Scott Frost and several players.
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 21
Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show.
Nebraska's alternate uniform for the 2022 season honor the 1983 'Scoring Explosion' team - and look a lot like the Huskers' current uniform.
Scott Frost’s special teams sprang a major leak in 2021. But like the guy you call to transform flooded basements, this is Bill Busch’s specialty. And so he was promoted to coordinator.
When Nebraska football is right, this Good Life is even better. To Tom Shatel, that’s what this 2022 season is all about. It’s more than a winning season, a bowl game. It’s about reigniting the flame.
It’s time for Nebraska to close, or it’s closing time for the Scott Frost era, writes Sam McKewon. A 15-29 record over four seasons isn’t anywhere near what Frost, coaches, players or fans expected.
It's time to take a look at Nebraska's schedule, which opens in Week Zero against Northwestern in Ireland. Check out Sam McKewon's and Evan Bland's predictions for each Husker game this season.
With two scrimmages behind Nebraska and game week fast approaching, the Huskers' defensive depth chart is coming into focus.
He get tons of scrutiny, writes Sam McKewon, but first-year Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is executing coach Scott Frost's vision.
To preview the 2022 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the offense.
Devin Drew, in camp just one week, has put himself in the mix for playing time. The Nebraska D-lineman hasn’t made the kind of “blowups” one might expect from a player who arrived in mid-August.