Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability in Ireland on Wednesday, including interviews from Erik Chinander, Mark Whipple and more.
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 24
Sam McKewon recaps first day of Husker practice in Ireland
Erik Chinander gives insight on Blackshirts decisions while in Ireland
Mark Whipple: 'I'm excited to see [the Huskers] perform on Saturday' in Ireland
Ty Robinson is cheering on Colton Feist, a new member of the Blackshirts 'brotherhood'
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!