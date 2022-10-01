 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Video: Previewing Nebraska vs. Indiana

Getting ready for Nebraska vs. Indiana? 

Below are videos previewing the matchup, including Sam McKewon's three keys, Adam Carriker's prediction and more.

Sam McKewon's Three Keys for Nebraska vs Indiana

After the bye week, Mickey Joseph said this is like a fresh start and beating Indiana is really important in the aspect of building confidence. Here's the Top 3 Take Aways from Mickey's press conference today.

Here are the Husker starters for Nebraska's game against Indiana

On a new episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain discuss the names you should be thinking about more for Nebraska's next coach.
