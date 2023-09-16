 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video: Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's win over Northern Illinois

  Updated
Sam McKewon, with the Omaha World-Herald, breaks down the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Nebraska won the game 35-11.

Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska football's win over Northern Illinois.

Scroll down for more coverage of the Huskers' game.

Nebraska's first Unity Walk of 2023 season

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

