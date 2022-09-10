Video: Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern.
Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' game.
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon "you may be looking at the end of the Scott Frost era"
Carriker Chronicles: Scott Frost 'has to go'
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson "Can't let this splinter us"
Nebraska's Casey Thompson "I can only control the offense"
Husker fans tailgate ahead of Georgia Southern football game
Photos: Nebraska takes on Georgia Southern
