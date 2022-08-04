Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 4

Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Thursday, including interviews from Bill Busch and Barrett Ruud.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp.
Video: Nebraska football's Thursday press conference
"It takes the most guts to be a punt returner," Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch
Assistant Coach Barrett Ruud plans to rotate players in to keep them fresh
"That wasn't good enough last year," linebacker Luke Reimer
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
