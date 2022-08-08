Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 8

Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Monday, including interviews from Erik Chinander and multiple Huskers.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp.
Video: Nebraska football's Monday press conference
Erik Chinander: "There's still a lot of fight, there's still a lot of camp left'
Nick Henrich is building a culture of accountability with himself and hiss teammates
Ochaun Mathis: We want to bring back the program 'back to its prime'
Tommi Hill: All the talent in the room 'makes everybody better'
Colton Feist: 'Now it's my turn'
Stephon Wynn Jr.: 'The culture around this team is special'
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!