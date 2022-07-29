Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews

Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Friday, including interviews from Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson, Travis Fisher and multiple Huskers.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp.
Video: Nebraska football's Friday press conference
Erik Chinander: “Caleb Tannor “has developed himself into a really really good player”
Nebraska's Travis Fisher on Marques Buford Jr. "his effort is unmatchable"
Nebraska's Mike Dawson "You have to be able to be great up front in this league"
Nebraska's Ty Robinson the Blackshirts motivation is to set a standard we can't reach
Nebraska's Myles Farmer it is about knowing how to correct mistakes
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. "Everyone has their unique leadership style"
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor "We are going to a bowl game this year"
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
