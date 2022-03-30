Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews

Check out Nebraska's press conferences from the Huskers' media availability on Tuesday.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Nebraska's spring camp.
As Travis Vokolek, Thomas Fidone, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington sit out drills with injuries, their understudies are gaining valuable experience.
Video: Nebraska football's spring camp, March 30
Mark Whipple, "I really like where we're going. We got a deep room there. And they're getting better everyday."
Mark Whipple, "Everybody's competing. But I think they're really helping one another out. It's a good room."
