Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews

Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Monday, including interviews from Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph, Sean Beckton and multiple Huskers.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp.
Video: Nebraska football's Monday press conference
Mark Whipple: 'Coach Frost did a good job' on bringing together coaching staff
Mark Whipple: 'Right now we're just throwing the whole menu at [the quarterbacks]'
Mickey Joseph: "I rule with an iron fist"
Sean Beckton on the "dogfight" in special teams
Nebraska's Trey Palmer feels they need a "player led team"
Nebraska's Broc Bando rebounding from multiple illnesses that sidelined him last year
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington credits "professional approach" on comeback from injury
Alante Brown and other Husker wide receivers are holding each other accountable
Husker football 2022 fall practice begins
Photos: Nebraska football practice Monday Aug 1st
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!