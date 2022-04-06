Video: Watch Nebraska football's press conference, April 6

Check out Nebraska's press conference from the Huskers' media availability on Wednesday.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Nebraska's spring camp.
Video: Nebraska football's spring camp, April 6
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek "just throw it up there, we will make a play"
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome looking forward to getting "back into that atmosphere"
Tom Shatel's Press Pass: Tom and Jimmy say "hopes springs eternal"
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph looking forward to stepping out in front of fans at Memorial Stadium during spring game
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph has seen improved timing this spring
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph, says Zavier Betts not on the team "but we are visiting with him"
Nebraska's Travis Fisher emphasizing knowing the defense over his tradional production chart
Nebraska's Travis Fisher details transfers Morton and Singleton
Nebraska Spring Game Preview: Defense
Nebraska Spring Game Preview: Offense
Nebraska Spring Game Preview: Key Questions
