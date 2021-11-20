 Skip to main content
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska loss to Wisconsin
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska loss to Wisconsin

Scott Frost speaks following the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Wisconsin won the game 35-28.
Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference following the Huskers' loss to the Badgers.

Then scroll down to see more videos from the game including Sam McKewon's postgame breakdown, former Husker Adam Carriker's gut reaction and more interviews with Husker players.

Video: Husker football vs. Wisconsin postgame interviews and analysis

Check out a collection of Husker football videos from after the Wisconsin game, including the complete postgame press conference plus interviews and analysis.

