Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to Michigan State
FOOTBALL

Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to Michigan State

Scott Frost full postgame press conference

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference following Nebraska's loss at Michigan State.

Then scroll down to see more videos from the game including Sam McKewon's postgame breakdown, former Husker Adam Carriker's gut reaction and more interviews with Husker players. 

Video: Husker football vs. Michigan State postgame interviews and analysis

Check out a collection of Husker football videos from after the Michigan State game, including the complete postgame press conference plus interviews and analysis.

