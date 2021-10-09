 Skip to main content
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to No. 9 Michigan
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to No. 9 Michigan

Scott Frost was proud of his team after a comeback falls short against Michigan.

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference following Nebraska's loss to No. 9 Michigan.

Then scroll down to see more videos from the game including Sam McKewon's postgame breakdown, former Husker Adam Carriker's gut reaction and more interviews with Husker players. 

Video: Husker football vs. Michigan postgame interviews and analysis

Check out a collection of Husker football videos from after the Michigan game, including the complete postgame press conference plus interviews and analysis.

