Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's spring game

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's Red-White scrimmage.
Then see more to see more of our coverage from the Husker spring game.
Videos: Nebraska football spring game
Hear from Scott Frost and Husker players, plus The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker, following the Nebraska spring game.
Sam McKewon recaps 2022 Nebraska football spring game
On this episode presented by XCancer, Adam offers his thoughts on the Huskers' spring game.
The spring game was Casey Thompson's first time in Memorial Stadium
Nebraska's Casey Thompson "Mark Whipple wants me to be a leader on offense, but focus on quarterback"
Rahmir Johnson speaks following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson feels the standard has been set this spring.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks about how the spring game makes him feel.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022..