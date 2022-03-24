Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, March 24

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference from the Huskers' media availability on Thursday.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' spring camp.
Video: Nebraska football's spring camp, March 24
Full Scott Frost press conference following spring break
Scott Frost: 'Zavier Betts is not a member of the team right now'
Nebraska's Broc Bando "feeling good at right guard"
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant "feels energy from the whole team"
Bryan Applewhite "attention to detail is getting better every day"
Bryan Applewhite: transfer Anthony Grant "has been through the fire already"
Bryan Applewhite God has given Jaquez Yant "size and good feet and ability to run"
Nouredin Nouili: As an offense we are 'being leaders around the team'
Donovan Raiola: 'The whole unit is doing what we're asking them to do'
