Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, March 9

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference from the Huskers' media availability on Wednesday.
Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' spring camp.
Video: Nebraska football's spring camp, March 9
Scott Frost full press conference for spring practice, March 9, 2022
Chubba Purdy "anywhere you go, you will have to compete"
Sam and Evan recap quarterback day at Nebraska practice
Casey Thompson full press conference for spring practice, March 9, 2022
Logan Smothers "I came here from Alabama, this is where I want to be."
Heinrich Haarberg "a healthy quarterback room is always good"
Mark Whipple: 'I'm more encouraged than I am discouraged'
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!