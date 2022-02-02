Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference on signing day

“Absolutely. Janiran Bonner is a guy we kind of got on late. He was kind of looking around after the early signing period. He is one of those guys you put on his tape and it takes about two plays to realize his athletic ability. Mickey (Joseph) did a really good job with him. Coach Beckton did a really good job with him. I went down and saw him last week recruiting and was really impressed by his talent but also the type of kid that he is. He has a great team around him and we are excited to add him. I think he can be a big play guy for us down the road. Ajay Allen is kind of interesting because we were kind of shopping for one more running back at the position another freshman. I did not know anything about him until I started interviewing running back coaches. Coach Applewhite mentioned him to me and kind of the same way when I put on his tape he is one of my favorite guys that I watched all year. There is a lot of backs that can do some things. I think he is a guy that can potentially do everything that we need a running back to do. I am really impressed with his quickness and ability to make somebody miss in short space and in the hole. Another great family and against somebody that kind of popped up onto my radar late but I am really glad we got him.”