Wait on Big Ten vote continues Monday morning as conflicting reports swirl

LINCOLN — Theories bounced around social media Monday morning as reports continue to assert the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors will vote soon to reconsider playing fall sports in 2020.
The league voted Aug. 11 to postpone, and a week later Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote in a letter the decision wouldn’t be revisited. But the league has forged ahead toward a reconsideration, fueled in part by the ready availability of daily antigen testing. Nebraska's football program purchased 1,200 test kits for a potential season.
A vote hasn’t been taken yet and few are talking on the record. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said via text Monday he didn’t know if a vote would be taken by the COP/C this afternoon. NU officials have generally declined comment for several days.
But anonymous sources have shared conflicting theories to various media outlets about how things might play out, underscoring the ever-shifting nature of the decision and coverage of a contentious issue.
» A report from Stadium Sunday night said if the vote to play passes, all 14 teams would play. On Monday morning, national radio host Dan Patrick — whose intel has been correct and incorrect over the last month — said it’s possible not all teams would play, citing Maryland, Michigan State and Michigan as three teams that might bow out. Patrick said Wisconsin would want to play but may not be able to, due to a current pause on workouts.
» Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez told Yahoo Sports over the weekend that the Badgers could have a football team ready in three weeks. The school paused Sept. 9 for two weeks, which points to a return around Sept. 24. Maryland paused workouts Sept. 4. Penn State did the same last week.
» Reports indicated the medical presentation to the Big Ten presidents and chancellors went well, outlining how rapid testing could address some of the lingering concerns about contact tracing.
