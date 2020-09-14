Wait on Big Ten vote continues Monday morning as conflicting reports swirl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Theories bounced around social media Monday morning as reports continue to assert the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors will vote soon to reconsider playing fall sports in 2020.

The league voted Aug. 11 to postpone, and a week later Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote in a letter the decision wouldn’t be revisited. But the league has forged ahead toward a reconsideration, fueled in part by the ready availability of daily antigen testing. Nebraska's football program purchased 1,200 test kits for a potential season.

A vote hasn’t been taken yet and few are talking on the record. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said via text Monday he didn’t know if a vote would be taken by the COP/C this afternoon. NU officials have generally declined comment for several days.

But anonymous sources have shared conflicting theories to various media outlets about how things might play out, underscoring the ever-shifting nature of the decision and coverage of a contentious issue.