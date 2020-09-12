Wake Forest found a Husker team that was 'very hard to beat' in 1970

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

Nebraska was the first Big Eight opponent for Wake Forest. The game was added when the NCAA expanded schedules in 1970 from 10 to 11 games in the regular season.

The Memorial Stadium crowd of 66,103 was the largest at the time for a Demon Deacon game.

The News and Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina’s largest newspaper, didn’t send a writer to the game. Its report likely came from someone with Nebraska ties.

“It’s very hard to beat a football team that is equally capable of ramming the ball down your throat and coming up with the long bomb.

“Particularly if you make mistakes.