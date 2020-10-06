Walk-on to scholarship in one year? Luke Reimer earns bigger role on Husker defense

Ruud said he wants to use three to five guys at inside ‘backer if he can, because NU’s offense moves at a pace that leaves the Husker defense on the field more. Ruud estimated NU's defense faces 90 snaps per game, but it was actually 69.3 plays per game last season — and 66 per game in Big Ten play. Still, the need for depth remains.

The position needs more consistency too, Ruud said, after an “up and down” 2019 that tended to mirror the entire defense.

“When we didn’t have good games, the group didn’t have good games,” Ruud said.

Seniors Miller and Will Honas, the likely starters, have a good understanding of Ruud’s expectations, he said, and know Ruud’s bar is set high. The unit should tackle better in 2020, because the players have a better understanding of the defense.

“They understand leverage a little bit better,” Ruud said. “We’re doing a better job of teaching them where the help’s coming from and how to tackle. Whenever you have to tackle someone who’s a really good player in a lot of space with no help, that’s hard to do even if you’re an All-Pro player, but if you know where your help is, you understand what angle to take, it lets you play faster, and it lets you play more sure of yourself.”

Miller agreed.