Walk-on to scholarship in one year? Luke Reimer earns bigger role on Husker defense

Linebacker Luke Reimer turned heads in practice from day one as a freshman walk-on. He diagnoses plays, runs and hits with a surprising amount of confidence.
Reimer made a dent on special teams in 2019. In 2020, he looks to be making a much bigger dent at inside linebacker, and he’ll likely be on scholarship as he does it.
“I’m sure that’s already happened,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said of Reimer being on scholarship. “After going through his first couple drills as a true freshman walk-on, I figured it wasn’t going to take long. He’s been nothing but great to be around and he’s improved every day he’s been here.”
Reimer “is about as athletic as any guy on our team,” Ruud said, and he combines that with an aggressive motor. Ruud compared Reimer to NU quarterback Luke McCaffrey.
“Some guys are able to run 40 yards once really fast," Ruud said, "and some guys are able to run 40 yards 50 straight times really fast, and that’s the kind of motor he’s got.”
Senior inside linebacker Collin Miller was bullish on Reimer’s performance.
“He just makes plays, flies around to the ball, always gives maximum effort,” Miller said.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Lincoln North Star grad had 11 tackles last season, including several in his featured role on special teams. Inside linebacker was mostly manned in 2019 by Mohamed Barry, Will Honas and Collin Miller. With Barry graduated, Nebraska is looking for a third player to add to that rotation. Reimer appears to be the leading candidate along with Omaha Burke grad and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich, who can also play outside linebacker.
Ruud said he wants to use three to five guys at inside ‘backer if he can, because NU’s offense moves at a pace that leaves the Husker defense on the field more. Ruud estimated NU's defense faces 90 snaps per game, but it was actually 69.3 plays per game last season — and 66 per game in Big Ten play. Still, the need for depth remains.
The position needs more consistency too, Ruud said, after an “up and down” 2019 that tended to mirror the entire defense.
“When we didn’t have good games, the group didn’t have good games,” Ruud said.
Seniors Miller and Will Honas, the likely starters, have a good understanding of Ruud’s expectations, he said, and know Ruud’s bar is set high. The unit should tackle better in 2020, because the players have a better understanding of the defense.
“They understand leverage a little bit better,” Ruud said. “We’re doing a better job of teaching them where the help’s coming from and how to tackle. Whenever you have to tackle someone who’s a really good player in a lot of space with no help, that’s hard to do even if you’re an All-Pro player, but if you know where your help is, you understand what angle to take, it lets you play faster, and it lets you play more sure of yourself.”
Miller agreed.
“Knowing you have help inside, knowing you can shoot your gun any time you want to, knowing your teammate’s going to be running to the ball in this leverage,” Miller said. “Last year I felt like sometimes, it’d kind of get mucked up and I wouldn’t know too much of ‘Do I have help or do I not have help?’"
