Wan'Dale Robinson's music video highlights Huskers' growth in athlete branding

Wan’Dale Robinson sat in front of a computer and leaned forward with laughter, clapping his hands once. His latest encounter with Nebraska’s creative team was a different kind of rush.

The Husker sophomore receiver released an 83-second clip Monday on Twitter highlighting the process of producing his own song. The song — a rhythmic track accompanied by his on-field highlights and capped off with the reveal of Robinson's personal logo — dropped Tuesday afternoon in a 46-second compilation.

“It was great,” Robinson said in the Monday video. “I’m just going to let you all know, we have the best creative team in the country, hands down, after what I just saw.”

Nebraska continues to flex its creative muscles as the ability for college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness marches closer to reality.

NU has already created logos for other football players, though Robinson is the first to tout his own tune.