Wan'Dale Robinson's music video highlights Huskers' growth in athlete branding

Wan’Dale Robinson sat in front of a computer and leaned forward with laughter, clapping his hands once. His latest encounter with Nebraska’s creative team was a different kind of rush.
The Husker sophomore receiver released an 83-second clip Monday on Twitter highlighting the process of producing his own song. The song — a rhythmic track accompanied by his on-field highlights and capped off with the reveal of Robinson's personal logo — dropped Tuesday afternoon in a 46-second compilation.
“It was great,” Robinson said in the Monday video. “I’m just going to let you all know, we have the best creative team in the country, hands down, after what I just saw.”
went through some tragedies, i made it out to make it right.. pic.twitter.com/onR7aCmvGh— Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) September 8, 2020
Nebraska continues to flex its creative muscles as the ability for college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness marches closer to reality.
NU has already created logos for other football players, though Robinson is the first to tout his own tune.
The athletic department has repeatedly featured the charismatic player from Kentucky in recent months. He had a 15-second clip on the first day of class for UNL students. He greeted virtual guests in a four-minute video last month that simulated an official visit. He joined defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt playing the virtual Nebraska spring game in April.
Robinson specifically praised Nebraska director of creative and engagement Orah Garst, newly hired content creator Jordan Litten and their team for the work.
“The new standard in brand building has been set,” Garst tweeted Monday. “We are rewriting the rules.”
NU has long anticipated the day when it can leverage its rabid fan base for recruiting purposes in a new way — through social media followers that athletes can monetize.
In March it partnered with Opendorse to create the “Ready Now” program that provides guidance on personal brand growth. Opendorse is a social media marketing company run by ex-Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic. Nebraska is paying Opendorse $235,500 over the next year to implement its package for athletes.
Meanwhile, the state of Nebraska in July passed LB 962, known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, which would allow college athletes to make money off the field through third-party endorsements. It awaits a signature from Gov. Pete Ricketts to become law.
But it might not matter if policy at the national level coalesces first. The NCAA Board of Governors in April supported similar changes to NIL legislation, and the NCAA plans to vote on a plan by October that could be in effect no later than the 2021-22 academic year.
Name, image, and likeness is also part of the lawsuit eight Nebraska football players filed against the Big Ten last month. One of their arguments against the league is that a postponed fall season wrongfully injures their expectation to grow and eventually profit from their personal brands.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in March he supports the looming changes to NIL legislation.
“Nebraska has always been a leader and an innovator in a lot of things,” Frost said. “I think that NIL decisions will benefit us greatly.”
