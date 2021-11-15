Was Nebraska at Pitt the first full college football game broadcast on the radio?

“Nebraska scores!”

And pioneer Pittsburgh radio station KDKA promptly went off the air.

The first Husker football game to be broadcast on radio was 100 years ago — NU’s 10-0 win at Pitt on Nov. 5, 1921 — and a case can be made that it, not the West Virginia-Pitt game four weeks earlier, was the first college football game broadcast in its entirety. Contradictions abound in newspaper accounts as to dates, opponents and even announcers for KDKA’s broadcasts.

West Virginia-Pitt was played Oct. 8, 1921. The Pittsburgh Daily Post listings for the Westinghouse radio programs that day indicate that KDKA reports of the World Series (Giants-Yankees) and the football game at Forbes Field would begin at 2 p.m. The World Series game was rained out, so the football game could have been carried in its entirety.

Many attribute Harold Arlin as the Pitt announcer that day. Arlin was the first to broadcast a major league game earlier in 1921. But was he the first for college football?

His former colleague P.A. Boyd laid claim to that nine years later, and said the first broadcast was Nebraska-Pitt.