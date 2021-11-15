Was Nebraska at Pitt the first full college football game broadcast on the radio?

“Nebraska scores!”
And pioneer Pittsburgh radio station KDKA promptly went off the air.
The first Husker football game to be broadcast on radio was 100 years ago — NU’s 10-0 win at Pitt on Nov. 5, 1921 — and a case can be made that it, not the West Virginia-Pitt game four weeks earlier, was the first college football game broadcast in its entirety. Contradictions abound in newspaper accounts as to dates, opponents and even announcers for KDKA’s broadcasts.
West Virginia-Pitt was played Oct. 8, 1921. The Pittsburgh Daily Post listings for the Westinghouse radio programs that day indicate that KDKA reports of the World Series (Giants-Yankees) and the football game at Forbes Field would begin at 2 p.m. The World Series game was rained out, so the football game could have been carried in its entirety.
Many attribute Harold Arlin as the Pitt announcer that day. Arlin was the first to broadcast a major league game earlier in 1921. But was he the first for college football?
His former colleague P.A. Boyd laid claim to that nine years later, and said the first broadcast was Nebraska-Pitt.
In a 1930 letter to the Lincoln Star, he said station engineers for days before the game were in Forbes Field to test for where to place his microphone so listeners could get as much of the announcer’s description and the “atmosphere” of the game as possible. The grandstands near field level was also miked up “so that the cheers of student body and alumni as well as the barking of signals by the quarterback could be carried over the air.”
“I shall never forget that game,” Boyd wrote. “The Nebraskans were tall, rangy fellows that year and provided a thrilling exhibition of the gridiron sport. I’ll always remember the playing of (Clarence) Swanson and what a tower of strength he was on both defense and offense. How he went down under those forward passes which came like rifle shots from (Harold) Hartley was a sight beautiful to behold.”
Adding to the confusion are separate reports in 1973 in the Detroit Free Press (July) and Baltimore Sun (September) that Arlin was the announcer but placed the West Virginia game on Nov. 5 — the date of the NU game. Arlin is mentioned in both accounts being responsible for the yelling that knocked the station off the air, but the Free Press, citing an author, tied it to the West Virginia game. The Sun, citing an author who included direct quotes from Arlin, said it was the NU game.
It was only the first historic moment for NU and broadcasting.
The first Nebraska radio station to broadcast a Husker game was WOAW, owned by the Woodmen of the World. Under the auspices of The World-Herald, it aired the 1923 Notre Dame game (with the Irish’s Four Horsemen) in Lincoln.
KFAB, then based in Lincoln, in 1925 was the first in the state to broadcast all NU home games in a season. Ex-player Monte Munn, who was in the State Legislature, was the first announcer. His brother, Wade, followed him the next year.
From 1933 to 1936, no home games were broadcast by the university’s choice, and only selected road games in 1936 made it on air. It was thought that broadcasts cut into attendance. When the ban was lifted in 1937, the university hired the announcers for its home games — Reg Martin (1937), Bob Russell (1938-41) and Ralph Beechner (1942) — and any radio station could pick up the play-by-play.
Then came Lyell Bremser.
Hired by KFAB/KFOR in 1939, the Dow City native was Russell’s spotter in 1940 before being given his own microphone to do color commentary in 1941. With Beechner also the Lincoln High football coach, Bremser did his first play-by-play for 1942’s road games.
No longer required to use the university’s announcer, KFAB became the primary radio outlet in 1943, and Bremser was its man. “The descriptive style by which Lyell handled out-of-town games last season gave him great popularity with midwest football fans,” the Lincoln Star wrote.
Nebraska’s first televised game was its 33-6 win over South Dakota on Sept. 24, 1949, barely a month after WOW-TV went live in Omaha. Don Keough, later the president of Coca-Cola, called the 1949 home games, and Tip Saggau called them in 1950 before the NCAA gained control of televised games.
The Huskers’ first national telecast was their 20-12 home loss to Oregon in the 1953 season opener. Mel Allen and Lindsey Nelson were at the mic.
Eventually four stations were originating radio broadcasts of the Huskers — WOW in Omaha and KFOR and KLIN in Lincoln joining the fray with Bremser and KFAB. The competition ended in 1983, when the university granted exclusivity to KFAB. That season was Bremser’s last before retirement.
Since then, the radio rights have moved, announcers have come and gone. Every game is now on TV.
And when “Nebraska scores!” it isn’t blowing a station’s fuse as it did 100 years ago.