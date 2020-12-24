Watch: A Scrooge-worthy dissection of the past, present and future of Scott Frost's offense

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Dirk Chatelain and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

It's a full house on this holiday edition of the podcast as the guys discuss what Nebraska can do to address the offensive system issues moving forward. They also touch on the Huskers' decision to skip a bowl game after a win to close out the season.

The crew then looks at how Nebraska basketball appears after opening Big Ten play. As a special holiday treat, they also divulge their favorite Christmas gifts from childhood.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.