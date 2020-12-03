Watch Now: A look at the state of Husker football on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Dirk Chatelain tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
In this week's episode, they take stock of the state of Husker football, including a look at what impact this season is having on the program and what it will take to get things going in the right direction. They'll also preview the Purdue game, look at some issues facing the rest of the Big Ten football season and touch on some Nebraska basketball as well.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
