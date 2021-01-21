Watch now: Answering your Husker football questions on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys field your questions on Husker football, plus dive into Scott Frost's comments this week on spring football and recruiting. They also look at new additions from the transfer portal and changes to Nebraska's special teams staff. Evan then leads a discussion on the Big Ten conference's choice to only allow conference games for baseball and the related consequences.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
