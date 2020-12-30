Watch now: Bidding farewell, thankfully, to 2020 on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Dirk Chatelain tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew dives into what 2020 means to the future of sports and if it will ever truly be the same after a year that most of us would like to forget. They also discusses the unique eligibility spectrum facing Husker football and what to expect in terms of departures, returnees and possible additions.
Plus the guys fall into a wormhole of disagreement over the past, present and future methods of determining college football's national champions.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.